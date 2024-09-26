FAQ's and Info for our 2025 GIANT Teddy Bear Toss on Jan. 5!

December 30, 2024

Our world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss is set for Sunday, January 5 at 3 pm, and we've got all the info you need to know for this can't-miss event.

What is the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss?

In a sight that truly must be seen, tens of thousands of stuffed animals will come raining down on Sunday, Jan. 5, at GIANT Center, the home of the 13-time Calder Cup Championship Hershey Bears.

The Bears take the ice to battle the Providence Bruins at 3 p.m. This world-famous event sees fans throw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice following the team's first goal of the game. The Bears are the hockey world record holders for the teddy bear toss, collecting 74,599 stuffed animals for local charities during the 2024 event.

The GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 464,107 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

How can I get tickets?

There are very limited remaining tickets for this contest, so make sure to purchase yours today.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE GAME.

Who does the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss benefit?

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations, including Schreiber Pediatric, Vista Autism Services, Middletown School District, Gigi's Playhouse Lancaster, Central PA Food Bank, Off the Streets, Palmyra Lions Club, Milton and Catherine Hershey Schools and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.

Additionally, the Sweigart Family Foundation has pledged to donate a sum to the Children's Miracle Network that will match the number of stuffed animals thrown on the ice.

How do I help donate teddy bears for the game?

You may donate teddy bears and stuffed animals by throwing them onto the ice when the Bears score their first goal! Tens of thousands of animals raining down onto the ice is amazing to see!

While we encourage fans to throw all teddy bears onto the ice, if you have too many to bring into the arena, a collection truck outside GIANT Center will accept donations from 12 - 3 p.m. on the game day. To ensure we count all stuffed animals collected, there will not be collection bins on the concourse of GIANT Center, so all teddy bears brought to the event must be placed in the collection truck outside or thrown on the ice.

How many teddy bears and stuffed animals can I bring?

There is no limit on how many teddy bears you can bring. The more the merrier as each donation helps a child in need.

Are trash bags full of teddy bears allowed?

While the GIANT Center has a bag policy, a special exception is made for this event, specifically for trash bags full of teddy bears. Fans are encouraged to use clear trash bags to assist with the security process. All trash bags full of teddy bears are subject to security check and our normal bag policy and security procedures remain in effect.

What happens if the Bears have not scored a goal during the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss?

The Bears are having a great season and we're fully planning on them scoring a goal that will send thousands of teddy bears flying! However, if Hershey has not scored a goal by the end of the second period, the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss will occur during the second intermission. Instructions on how to proceed will be announced in the arena.

I cannot attend the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. What are my options to participate?

Unfortunately, we can only accept donations on the day of the game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. From 12 - 3 p.m., outside of GIANT Center, items can be dropped off with our staff members at a collection truck. Non-ticketed guests are welcome to participate in this, but please note that a parking fee will be required to enter the complex.

I cannot attend the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, but would love to follow along. How can I do so?

Follow along on Hershey Bears' social media channels with hashtag #TeddyBearTossHershey and #HersheyBearsCares. Sunday's game will be broadcast in partnership with FOX43. The game will air on Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2, which can be found on Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88. The game may also be heard across the GIANT Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV on FloHockey.