2023 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record, Collecting 67,309 Stuffed Animals

January 29, 2023

The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Sunday’s GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous world record of 52,341 collected in 2022. The world-famous event, held during today’s game versus the Bridgeport Islanders, traditionally sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey’s first goal of the game. Unfortunately, the Bears were blanked by Bridgeport, 2-0, so the stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice following the conclusion of the contest, and will now be donated to charity.As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations, including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Since the Bears once again broke the Teddy Bear Toss world record, the Sweigart Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network.The club has collected 389,508 teddy bears since 2001.